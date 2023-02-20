Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gives his verdict about Netflix's F1 series Drive to Survive: "It's scary how much we let them in"

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he was 'scared' of how much Netflix's F1 series 'Drive To Survive' crew are allowed to show on camera.

The series has been a game-changer for F1 since its inception in 2019 as it has introduced many young fans to the sport. The show has specifically brought in new fans from the USA, which in 2023 will host three races.

'Drive To Survive' captures the behind-the-scenes of an F1 race weekend and shoots interesting storylines between the teams on a particular weekend.

As per The Express, Wolff mentioned that he does not like seeing himself on the show. He said:

"It's scary how much we let them in. You hate to see yourself in there. They create a spin to the narrative – they put scenes together that didn't happen. I guess you'd say as an insider, 'Well that's different than how it was.' But we're creating entertainment, and that is a new dimension of entertainment."

"It's going to go in the lobby" - Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on W13

The Mercedes team boss revealed that the team have decided to keep the W13 in the 'lobby' of their base as it will serve as a reminder to keep their feet on the ground. The W13 was the worst car that the German team has produced in the Turbo-Hybrid era as they could only get one win and two poles throughout the entire season.

Speaking to Motorsport, Wolff said:

"It's going to go in the lobby. I've changed my approach a little bit because I wanted to put it in a lobby as a reminder not to rest on our laurels. But actually, I want to place it in the lobby because it is a symbol of boldness and courage. We took a radical design direction last year. We dared and we failed."

He added:

"So for me, that shows a lot the mindset of a team, how to cope with success or failure at the same time. And I wouldn't want us to go in any shape or form conservative, and I want us to take a calculated risk and be bold."

"I learned so much about myself. We learned so much in the team, how we interact with each other because you kind of prepare yourself for the situation."

Mercedes and Toto Wolff will hope to be more competitive with the W14 throughout the entire 2023 season.

