Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reveals the reason that cost his team the 2022 F1 title

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that the time it took his team to understand their early problems in 2022 cost them this year's title. The German fell from grace in 2022 due to early porpoising problems in their W13 challenger.

The team was unable to grasp the newly introduced aero regulations. Mercedes' 2022 challenger, the W13, was riddled with porpoising in the first half of the season. As a result, the team was unable to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari, who dominated the rest of the field.

However, they were able to clinch one singular win in 2022 - at the Brazilian GP. The Silver Arrows made great progress throughout the year, slowly reducing their gap to the frontrunners.

Toto Wolff claims the team's inability to solve their early issues cost them a shot at the 2022 title, with both their drivers being in top form. In an end-of-the-year review video by Mercedes, Wolff said:

“But coming out with not understanding what was happening – and it’s a relative game, some of our competitors understood or seemed to have a high-performing car. That was particularly difficult, that it took us so many months to filter out and say, ‘well, this is what the fundamental problem is’, and it cost us the season, in effect.”

Mercedes will 100% recover from dismal 2022 season, claims Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is certain his team will recover from their disappointing campaign in 2022. The Austrian exec is sure the Silver Arrows will not repeat the mistakes of the dominant teams before them.

Wolff revealed that Mercedes is spending a good amount of time understanding why dominant teams fall from the top steps of the sport. Expressing confidence in his team bouncing back in 2023, he told the media:

"We are analysing the seasons in the past for why teams that dominated over an era suddenly lost performance. You can trace it back pretty well; a change in the regulation, people leaving, a tyre that fundamentally changed. For us, the regulation changed - we got it wrong. But all the other pillars are still in place. I'm 100% sure that this was a difficult year that was necessary for us to re-energise the organisation."

The eight-time constructors' champions will be trying their best to return to the top steps of the sport once again.

