Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff pulls back the curtain on how the pair met

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff married his now-wife Susie Wolff in late 2011. Toto and Susie have a son together named Jack, who was born in April 2017. The Mercedes Boss’ wife recently came out and revealed how the two met, and how things quickly progressed to Toto proposing to her.

Susie Wolff is a former racing driver who competed in the Junior Formula categories, including Formula UK, British F3, and DTM. She also served as the test driver for Williams' F1 team in the mid-2010s. Wolff retired from her racing career and became the Team Principal for Formula E team Venturi Racing.

In 2023, as the F1 Academy programme was announced, Susie Wolff was appointed as the Managing Director of the all-female racing series. Toto Wolff’s wife recently sat down with The Sunday Times Magazine and reflected on her racing career and personal life.

As Toto Wolff's wife was talking about getting the opportunity to race Mercedes in the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), a German Sportscar championship, she revealed how she first met Toto Wolff during a race in the series.

Toto Wolff, who was himself a racer, turned into an investor, had heard Susie’s name, but was shocked to find out that she drove for his team. Susie Wolff revealed how she first met the Mercedes Boss during a DTM race in Nuremberg.

When they first met, the Mercedes Boss was dating the then Miss Austria, but just months after, he messaged Susie on Facebook, which was the beginning of their love story.

“It just happened so quickly because we were on the same wavelength. I could be me, unfiltered, and he understood that. That felt like a weight off my shoulders. I had no problem to completely let go because I had so much trust in him and so much confidence in how well we fit,” said Susie Wolff

Eight months into the relationship, Toto proposed to Susie on a boat in Venice before they got married in Capri, Italy, in October 2011.

Toto Wolff's wife on how she felt about Christian Horner’s Red Bull exit

Toto Wolff's wife, Susie, discussed the impact of the Netflix docuseries "Drive to Survive" on F1, and while doing so, she also touched on the storyline of her husband and Christian Horner's rivalry on the show, as well as the drama that surrounded it. Amid this, she was questioned how she felt about Horner's exit from Red Bull, to which she replied,

“Christian was supportive of F1 Academy, and for that I’ll always be grateful. It was a real shame for the sport — the whole drama that was created with the allegations. We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy, and that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that.”

Horner was accused of harassing an employee at Red Bull, and the same was investigated by the team, but the former Team Principal wasn't found guilty.

