Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wife, Susie Wolff, reveals horrifying encounter of being approached by a drunk 'one of the most powerful men' in F1

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's wife, Susie, has shared a horrifying story about "one of the most powerful men" in F1 approaching her while drunk back in 2007. The Scotswoman shared that she was left terrified when this man also made his way to her hotel room and knocked on the door.

Ad

One of the most influential women in motorsports today, Susie Wolff, recently appeared in a feature story with the Sunday Times magazine, in which she shared stories from the early days of her career, dealing with sexism, and about how she met her husband, team principal and CEO of the Mercedes F1 squad, Toto Wolff.

The managing director of F1 Academy shared a horrifying story in her upcoming memoir, Driven, which was also presented in the Sunday Times feature. This was about how "one of the most powerful men" in F1 approached her during a Hugo Boss Christmas party in 2007. This unnamed person was drunk and asked Wolff if he could come to her hotel room at 2 AM.

Ad

Trending

"I forced a laugh, light, dismissive. 'No, no, don’t come to my room.' I put the phone down," she wrote.

Wolff then revealed more terrifying details of the encounter, saying that this person then arrived at her hotel room door, knocking and trying to open the handle.

"What am I going to do if that door opens? I couldn’t think of anyone I could call to help me. I mapped the room. The wardrobe. The door to the stairwell. If he managed to force his way in, I’d slip into the wardrobe, wait, and the second I had an opening I’d run," she explained.

Ad

Wolff shared that while the knocking on her door stopped soon, she was unable to sleep and fled the hotel at the crack of dawn. The 42-year-old also revealed that this man later apologized, but the experience left her completely terrified, "because of the huge power the other person had".

Susie Wolff shares why she and Toto Wolff clicked right away

Susie and Toto Wolff at the "Ferrari" Sky Premiere – December 2023 - Source: Getty

Susie Wolff and Toto Wolff began dating soon after they first met during the former's time racing in DTM. Speaking to the aforementioned magazine, the former racing driver shared why the couple bonded as quickly as they did.

Ad

Wolff claimed that their relationship blossomed so quickly as both of them "were on the same wavelength".

"It just happened so quickly because we were on the same wavelength," she said.

"I could be me, unfiltered, and he understood that. That felt like a weight off my shoulders. I had no problem to completely let go because I had so much trust in him and so much confidence in how well we fit," she added.

Ad

Susie and Toto Wolff have been married since 2011, and have a son together. They are often recognized as the power couple of motorsport, as they both have a huge influence in the sport today.

Apart from her role with the F1 academy, Susie Wolff also co-founded the Dare to be Different organization, which aims to increase the participation of women in motorsports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More