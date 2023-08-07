Mercedes boss Toto Wolff sustains injury during F1 summer break

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff recently sustained an injury to his elbow while downhill mountain biking during his mid-season break.

The sport is currently enjoying its summer break after a grueling run of 12 races in four months. However, the Austrian injured his left elbow last Monday, July 31, right after the Belgian Grand Prix, just one day into the break.

Wolff's wife Susie recently took to social media to post a picture of her husband in which he can be clearly seen with a cast on his left arm. Despite the injury, the Mercedes team boss looked to be in good spirits and largely unfazed by the accident.

It is unclear how long would the 51-year-old need to recover from the injury and whether will it impact his being away from the F1 paddock when the sport returns in the Netherlands later in August.

This is the second time Wolff has been injured in a cycling accident after he fractured his elbow, shoulder, collarbone, and wrist along the Danube River in Hungary in 2014.

Christian Horner calls himself and Mercedes' counterpart 'dinosaurs'

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner stated that he and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff are 'dinosaurs' in the team principals' world in the F1 currently.

While appearing on ESPN Unlapped, he said:

“You look around the room [at a team principal meeting] now and maybe it's me just getting older, but there are more managers there and it's gotten more technical than the entrepreneurial side. So I suppose Toto and myself are perhaps two of the more dinosaur-type characters compared to some of the others. Even though I'm still on the younger side of the team principles but the dynamic and the definition of what a team principal is these days is very different to when I first came into the sport."

"The thing is when I look around the room now, there are very different personalities. When I first came into the sport, there was Ron Dennis, he was passionate about what he would argue for. Flavio Briatore was a huge character. If Ron Dennis said it was black, he said it was white. Jean Todt would just be ruthless in his protection of a Ferrari and all things Ferrari, totally uncompromising," Horner added.

Despite labeling his Mercedes counterpart and himself as 'dinosaurs', the two stalwarts have dominated the sport with their respective teams in the last 13 years.