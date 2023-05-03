Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to teach at Harvard Business School from 2024

Toto Wolff of Mercedes will soon make his debut in the world of academics as he has been appointed at Harvard Business School as an Executive Fellow for a course that will be called "Mercedes F1: Leading a High-Performance Team."

Formula 1 has seen many remarkable people on the paddock, working with teams, and one such is Toto Wolff. He joined the Williams' board of directors in 2009 and that started his journey in the highest class of motorsports.

Wolff then left the team in 2013 and joined Mercedes to become an executive director of the team. Later, he acquired 30% of Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Ltd and was made the team principal.

His business moves are well-planned and have brought him great success. Although his earlier life was tough with his father passing away from cancer (while he was still young) and then facing a difficult time. He has proven himself to be one of the best people in the field of business.

He also joined the list of billionaires recently after crossing $1 billion in net worth, so, his appointment as a guest lecturer at Harvard is quite a move and will surely be an amazing experience for the pupils at Harvard.

Mercedes and Toto Wolff is not a new name for Harvard Business School

The Harvard Business School has talked about Brackley-based F1 and Toto Wolff previously as well. Back in February of 2022, Anita Elberse and David Moreno Vicente published a paper titled "Toto Wolff and the Mercedes Formula One Team." This publication has deep research on the team's rise in the early years, the 2021 season of Formula 1, and the future of the team.

Back in March, the Austrian had already shared a glimpse of his career and work at the Harvard Business School, sharing Anita Elberse's class, and telling the students about his experience as a Formula 1 team principal.

Wolff will be teaching MBA students at the Harvard Business School from January 2024. He shared that he was honoured to work with one of the oldest educational institutes in the United States. FirstSportz quoted him as,

"I feel very honored and privileged to continue working with the incredibly bright young minds at Harvard. Whenever I step on campus, I am inspired by the students’ curiosity and ambition, and I leave energized by the special learning environment they create together with the brilliant faculty."

