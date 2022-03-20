"We need to turn the page" - Mercedes boss wants to leave Abu Dhabi discussion behind

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels the F1 world needs to move on from the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw Max Verstappen win his maiden world title.

Speaking to the media before the WMSC results were made public, the 50-year-old said:

“We need to turn the page. It’s done now. After the World Motor Sport Council has come together and issued the investigation it’s in nobody’s interest and not in our interest to continue the discussion about Abu Dhabi.”

Earlier, the World Motorsport Council revealed the findings from their investigation into the end of the 2021 season finale. In it, they said the Abu Dhabi race results and World Championship standings would remain unchanged after being decided by 'a human error'. The FIA also acknowledged that F1 Race Director Michael Masi was acting in ’good faith', even though the Australian was under apparent pressure from multiple teams.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton not expecting team to compete for wins in 2022 F1 season

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is not expecting to be contesting for wins in the 2022 F1 season with his new Mercedes W13.

The 37-year-old believes the Silver Arrows' latest F1 car has potential but they do not have enough time to maximize it before the season opener in Sakhir.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton said:

“It is too early to have those kind of thoughts about the world championship, but at the moment I don’t think we will be competing for wins. There is potential within our car to get us there. We’ve just got to learn to be able to extract it and fix some of the problems, which is what we’re working on.”

Lewis Hamilton qualified in P5 for Sunday's Bahrain GP after posting a best lap time of 1:31.238. The seven-time world champion was more than a second behind polesitter Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Mercedes' technical director Mike Elliot has suggested the team are just slightly behind rivals Red Bull and Ferrari but Saturday's showing in qualifying could be an indication of a wider chasm between them.

