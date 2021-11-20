Mercedes brush off rear wing accusations from Red Bull

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has brushed off Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner’s remarks about marks on the former's rear-wing. During an intense FIA Team Principal’s conference, Horner suggested that Mercedes' rear-wing design has a suspicious element which creates marks on the rear wing, which Shovlin denied.

Commenting on Horner’s remarks, Shovlin told Sky Sports F1:

“Well, we've had a look at it, and there are no score marks. So we're not quite sure what that is. But it seems to be a bit of a story that's not going away. From our point of view, we're absolutely happy with what we've got on the car. We've invited the FIA to look at it as much as they want, and they don't have any issue with what we've got.”

The Mercedes trackside engineer denied having any special design or enhancement on their rear wing that deployed more power or was incompliant with FIA norms. In a heated exchange at the team principals' conference, Horner had suggested that the marks on the Mercedes rear wing indicated they were flexing, which is illegal according to FIA regulations.

Commenting on the exchange, Shovlin said:

“There are a few sort of mortar shells going across in both directions, probably, but you know, the team has really come together. What was encouraging to see was, with a weekend like we just had in Brazil, with so much distraction in so many different areas, whether it was with the team or with Lewis, it was just heads down and get on with the job.”

The 48-year-old suggested the team was not perturbed by the off-track drama as they remained focused on the job at hand.

Red Bull F1 threatening Mercedes with their own protest over rear-wing design

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Red Bull say they are ready to protest Mercedes' rear wing over a "hidden" and "clever" speed boost



Hear from Christian Horner and Toto Wolff about it 👇



#SkyF1 | #F1 Thought the Red Bull-Mercedes controversy was over? 😅Red Bull say they are ready to protest Mercedes' rear wing over a "hidden" and "clever" speed boostHear from Christian Horner and Toto Wolff about it 👇 Thought the Red Bull-Mercedes controversy was over? 😅Red Bull say they are ready to protest Mercedes' rear wing over a "hidden" and "clever" speed boostHear from Christian Horner and Toto Wolff about it 👇#SkyF1 | #F1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner suggested that Mercedes had concealed an element on their rear wing which allowed it to flex under the DRS flap. He was quite vocal at the FIA press conference, making it clear that Red Bull F1 won't hesitate from protesting Mercedes' rear-wing design should they find evidence of it being incompliant with the regulations.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee