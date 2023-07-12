Mercedes chief Toto Wolff reveals '100-millisecond upgrades' at Spa

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff mentioned that the team will have some upgrades on the car in Spa but explained that the gains would be marginal.

Since their big upgrade package in Monaco, the former world champions have become more competitive on the grid and have been regular podium contenders. Their B-Spec W14 has yielded podiums in the three of the last four races with both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell getting a taste of the champagne.

In their bid to get closer to Red Bull, as per Sky Germany, the Mercedes team principal claimed that there will be some upgrades in Spa this month:

“And then we have Spa, where we’ll have some more upgrades. I believe these 100-millisecond upgrades are important in the fight."

He also mentioned that the Hungaroring track won't probably suit their car, adding:

“Hungary is completely different, twisty. Let’s see how we perform there. Overall, I don’t think it will be as good as here.”

Mercedes team boss speaks about the development of the 2024 car

Toto Wolff revealed that the team will stop developing the W14 soon as they need to focus on next year's car. Speaking with Motorsport.com, he said:

“I think pretty soon. We have no choice. P2 or P3 fundamentally doesn't impact me and the team. It's about coming back and being able to win a world championship in that respect. That's not going to happen this year."

"So we need to set our eyes to next year and then, at all the races to come, learn and develop, and make sure that we can carry that forward into next year. But, having said that, the regulations are the same. So it's not that you're not learning nothing by continuing this car. It's a balance that we have to strike right.”

Mercedes team boss also explained why they might be behind McLaren in terms of development, adding:

“I think we are restricted by the cost cap and by the relatively less amount in wind tunnel and CFD time that McLaren was able to have. They finished further back in the championship and they were like fifth or sixth mid-year."

"So they carried over that more wind tunnel time allocation. And that's why it's kind of difficult. Do I believe that we have upgrades in there that are going to fundamentally change the car? I don't believe so."

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes can close the gap on Red Bull next season.

