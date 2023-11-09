Mercedes confirm George Russell will use a new engine in Las Vegas GP

Mercedes has officially confirmed that George Russell will be equipped with a brand-new engine for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

This announcement comes in the wake of Russell's engine-related retirement from Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Concerns over rising temperatures in the power unit forced the team to take precautionary measures during the race in Brazil.

Via a YouTube video on Wednesday, Mercedes' head of trackside performance, Riccardo Musconi, reassured fans and enthusiasts that Russell's untimely retirement at Interlagos will not have any adverse effects on the final two races of the Formula One season.

Musconi emphasized that the decision to retire Russell's car was made to prevent potential fire hazards and broader damage to the vehicle.

"The power unit used in Interlagos was meant to be its last weekend," Musconi stated. "To avoid a possible fire and damage to other parts of the car, the logical conclusion was to retire the car."

Engine change was "always the plan" for George Russell according to Mercedes' head of performance

Musconi clarified that George Russell was always slated to receive a different power unit for both the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Talking about the team's plans for the season's last two races, Musconi said:

"He will be on a different power unit for the final two races so there is no issue from that point of view."

This engine change was part of the pre-planned allocation for George Russell's car. It ensures that the Briton will be racing with fresh and reliable power units for these critical events.

It has also been confirmed that Russell will not face a grid penalty for the engine replacement, clearing out any underlying confusion. The Silver Arrows will be disappointed with their performance in Sao Paulo, having secured a one-two finish at the track last year.

The 25-year-old struggled big time at Interlagos last weekend, consistently slipping off from a points finish before his car was put out of its misery.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was publicly critical of the way things had transpired in Brazil last weekend. He said (via Formula1.com):

"An inexcusable performance. There are no words for that. That car finished second last week and the week before and whatever we did to it was horrible."

It remains to be seen if George Russell can end the 2023 season on a high note.