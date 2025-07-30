Mercedes defend Kimi Antonelli after string of disappointing performances by the Italian

Mercedes F1 team's technical director, James Allison, has defended Kimi Antonelli amid the poor run of form that the Italian has endured in the last few rounds of the 2025 F1 season. Allison has claimed that Mercedes' lack of competitiveness is also having an impact on the rookie's performances.

Antonelli's maiden podium finish at the Canadian GP has been the only time he has finished in the points in his last seven races. Four of these races have also ended in retirements.

Most recently, his poor performance at the Belgian GP also brought him under the spotlight. The 18-year-old was also seemingly emotional while appearing in front of the media after qualifying for the race.

But Mercedes' technical director, James Allison, has come out and publicly backed Antonelli. The Briton has claimed that the Silver Arrows have taken steps in the wrong direction, which has hindered Antonelli's performances as a result.

"I think he's, like the rest of us, massively fed up with a string of results that are well below what we were collectively achieving earlier in the year," Allison said after the Belgian GP [via ESPN].

"I hope he takes some solace from the fact that we tell him, and it's demonstrably a fact, that we have taken the wrong steps with the car, making our team less competitive, and that he is paying the price for that, as is George [Russell]," he added.

Kimi Antonelli had a decent start to life in F1. He finished in the top six in five of his first six races in the sport, doing a great job of supporting George Russell. But the teenager has been having a tough time ever since his DNF in his home race at Imola in May, and has struggled throughout the European leg of the 2025 season.

Kimi Antonelli's luck will change with Mercedes improvements, claims James Allison

James Allison has also shared his belief that Kimi Antonelli's fortunes will take a turn for the better if Mercedes manages to improve its car in the coming weeks. The 57-year-old also added that Antonelli is putting in a lot of effort to make sure that his form improves as well.

Adding to his words about Antonelli's recent form being linked to the car's performance, Allison mentioned that a rookie is always likely to struggle in qualifying if they don't have the right car underneath them.

"If the car isn't where it needs to be, then it will be a struggle getting through the qualifying stages in your rookie season in F1. It's utterly clear that what we need is to make the car better, and Kimi's fortunes will change with it," said Allison.

"Hopefully, he's listening to us as we say those reassuring words because we absolutely know that he is putting in the effort on his side of that bargain," he added.

Kimi Antonelli had only been signed on a one-year deal in 2025 by Toto Wolff. But with reports of Max Verstappen staying at Red Bull for at least another year, Antonelli's chances of signing an extension to stay at Mercedes have increased. More clarity regarding this expected over the summer break.

