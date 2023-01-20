Mercedes director praises Lewis Hamilton's dedication: "He is one of the last drivers to leave the paddock"

Mercedes engineering director Andrew Shovlin is impressed by Lewis Hamilton's dedication towards the sport and the team. While talking about the time Hamilton spends practicing, he revealed that the seven-time world champion is one of the last people to leave the paddock after ensuring that everything about him and the car is alright.

Autosport quoted Shovlin as saying:

“And very often you’ll see Lewis as being one of the last drivers to, if not the last driver, to leave the paddock. He’s just going round and round, making sure he knows what it is he needs to do.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 103 wins

⏱ 103 pole positions

🏅 191 podiums

61 fastest laps

19 hat tricks

4,405.5 points



The 103 wins⏱ 103 pole positions🏅 191 podiums61 fastest laps19 hat tricks4,405.5 pointsThe @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023... 🏆 103 wins⏱ 103 pole positions🏅 191 podiums⚡ 61 fastest laps🔥 19 hat tricks🔢 4,405.5 pointsThe @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023... https://t.co/ozaItX2Gid

Lewis Hamilton has been in the sport for a long time and shares the biggest share of his success with Mercedes. Winning six world championships and being a constant contender for eight seasons in a row has proved his competence against other drivers on the grid.

This not only helped him etch his name in the history books of the sport but earned him a huge amount of experience in the field. This assists him to tune his car accordingly and 'be more comfortable and settled within the team,' as Shovlin stated. He believes that these are the major reasons for Hamilton's success with the team.

Andrew Shovlin believes Lewis Hamilton's mechanism has helped him achieve his success

Andrew Shovlin spoke about the mechanism Lewis Hamilton uses to improve himself. He stated that the Briton has realized how much he can pull out of the team, which significantly helps him develop over time during the 'improvement phase.'

Shovlin said:

“I think the mechanism by which he is always looking to improve has always been there, the difference is he has realised how much more he can draw out of the team and the people around him to help that learning and that improvement phase.”

Though Lewis Hamilton is a veteran of the sport, like any other driver, he is bound to find some mistakes or areas where he is not good enough. Andrew Shovlin revealed that whenever it happens, the Briton works hard on them to fix it. He said:

“But, ultimately, if he finds an area that he thinks he’s not good enough at, he just solves it by hard work.”

Even after the 2022 season that tested the entire crew, George Russell, and Hamilton himself, he has stood by the team and is getting ready for the challenge in the upcoming season. The team is confident about their comeback as potential championship contenders.

Poll : 0 votes