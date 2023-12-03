Mercedes director states Lewis Hamilton ‘does not have off days’: “If our car isn’t quick enough, it’s because we screwed up"

Mercedes' technical director James Allison feels that it was the team's fault that Lewis Hamilton failed to have a good 2023 F1 season. He doesn't think the seven-time champion is having a tough time in the sport as far as his own performance is concerned.

The 2021 Saudi Arabian GP was the last time that Hamilton crossed the finish line victorious in F1. He then lost the final race of the season at Abu Dhabi and with it, the chance to win his eighth world title.

Since then, he has been on the quest to win another title, but with a team that is no longer as dominant as it was for almost a decade.

It has been speculated that Lewis Hamilton might be having a tough time racing after 2021, and hence he is unable to win any races. The Mercedes crew, however, disagrees. James Allison stated on the Controls podcast that it was an issue with the car and not with their driver's skills.

"We also know if our car isn't quick enough, it's not because he's (Lewis Hamilton) having an off day, because he doesn't have off days. It's because we screwed up."

While Hamilton has remained winless for two seasons straight, Mercedes themselves have won just a single race since then. It was the 2022 Brazilian GP that George Russell came victorious in.

Despite their loss in performance, Mercedes finished second in the world championship in 2023, inching away from Ferrari.

Mercedes launch investigation into Lewis Hamilton's issue with the car in 2023

Lewis Hamilton could only finish P9 in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. While it was enough for the team to finish second in the standings (because of Russell's P3), the issue that the Briton faced in the race cannot be overlooked in the development of the future car.

A statement from the team revealed that Hamilton faced an issue with the brake throughout the length of the race which was a major reason why he finished almost out of points.

"Lewis was managing brake issues throughout the race, which was a real reliability concern. So, our number one priority was making sure that we got that car to the finish and didn't have to retire it," The Mirror quoted Mercedes' Rosie Wait.

Mercedes' pace was unpredictable in the season. While Lewis Hamilton was able to pull in a handful of podiums mid-season, the drop in performance was very apparent during the final races. He could only qualify P12 at Yas Marina and barely made it into points. The team is hoping to achieve more with their future car.