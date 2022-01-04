Mercedes lose EPSON and BOSE sponsorships after successful 8-year partnership

Mercedes have reportedly parted ways with sponsors EPSON and BOSE going into the 2022 F1 season.

A tweet by @decalspotters on Twitter seemed to confirm the end of the partnership between Mercedes and the two brands after a fruitful eight-year spell together.

The Silver Arrows has 4 levels of sponsor hierarchy - Title Partner, Principal Partner, Team Partner and Team Suppliers.



Mercedes' decision comes hot on the heels of Ferrari announcing their sponsor line-up for the upcoming season. The Scuderia has dropped Mission Winnow, Weichai, and UPS.

Many social media users were quick to point to Toto Wolff for the departure of BOSE in particular. The Mercedes team principal slammed and broke his headset in a fit of rage during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. But the likelihood of this being an important enough reason to end their deal is slim.

Petronas and INEOS remain the main sponsors for Mercedes going into the 2022 season. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will need new headphones and earbuds. Toto Wolff will also need new scanners and printers for all his emails, among other things.

Mercedes reveal key changes for upcoming W13 car

Sponsorship decals are not the only thing that will be different when Mercedes take to the grid in 2022. The eight-time constructors champions will go into a new era of F1 with new design language to match the regulations.

They have reportedly decided to adopt a single-exhaust terminal for their new W13. This means the car will now have one pipe coming out of the wastegate valve instead of two.

The team has also reportedly made changes to George Russell's steering wheel, taking inspiration from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

It has also been reported that the team intend to return to their iconic silver livery in 2022. They raced under an updated black livery between 2020 and 2021.

The team from Brackley and Brixworth have spent a lot of time developing the Mercedes W13 for the upcoming season. They reportedly stopped development for their 2021 car following last season's British Grand Prix.

Since then, Mercedes has put in more focus towards the 2022 car and upcoming regulatory changes. The team has run Virtual Test Track sessions to try and get a better understanding of their new car.

