Mercedes engineer Hywel Thomas touched upon the "entirely new challenges" they are facing while developing the new Power Units for the 2026 regulations. Thomas, in a recent interview, stated that the new units face much larger energy issues in different parts of the tracks, and this has been something that the engineers have found hard to tackle.

The new Power Units reportedly behave differently in different circumstances, such as needing the entire power before a long straight. And then, they again behave differently when the length of the braking phases comes into question.

In order to tackle it, the engineers came up with "something" where they prepared the engine in such a way that it switches to full load mode when braking, and then transfers the energy directly into the battery, making it work like a generator.

Thomas recently sat with German media house, Auto Motor Und Sport, where he explained the intricate details of the upcoming Mercedes engine for the 2026 season. Here's what he said about it:

"At the beginning of the long straight, the entire system power must be available. In the other parts of a lap, you have to recuperate as much as possible. That should normally be handled by the brakes. However, if you compare the length of the braking phases with the full-throttle sections, then that is unfortunately not enough."

"So the battery is not only charged when the driver is braking. Instead, fuel is converted into electrical energy: We had to come up with something. The engine switches to full-load mode when braking and cornering to produce additional energy, which we feed directly into the battery. So, in parts of a lap, the engine takes on the role of a generator," he added.

Mercedes will continue to be a Power Unit supplier in 2026, under the new regulations. They will compete with the likes of Red Bull Power Trains, Audi, Ferrari and Honda.

Red Bull advisor ignored Mercedes as favorite Power Unit manufacturer

Red Bull Racing's top advisor, Helmut Marko ignored Mercedes as the favorites ahead of the new upcoming regulations next year. Speaking about this, here's what he told Kleine Zeitung via PlanetF1,

"Mercedes has declared itself the favourite, but nothing has proven that."

Notably, the Formula 1 rumor mill has it that the Silver Arrows are set to be the strongest team when the new regulations kick in. They've always been a frontrunner since their inception in the sport, and the upcoming regulations are expected to add another feather to their already illustrious cap.

The 2026 F1 season will see one of the biggest shake-ups in terms of regulations, where both the engine and chassis rules will change. It will bring smaller, lighter cars that would be propelled by engines with equal electrical power and sustainable biofuels.

