Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff “frustrated” and vows “to get back in contention” against rivals Red Bull 

Toto Wolff wants Mercedes to start competing with Red Bull again as soon as possible after becoming "frustrated" with the same result repeating this season, Max Verstappen taking the victory at virtually every race.

Wolff added that like their previous era of domination, Red Bull's current domination in the sport reduces the intrigue for audiences. He said (via RacingNews365):

"We've had this situation for years with Mercedes, where we finished first and second in every race and that certainly wasn't good for entertainment either."

Wolff said that, like the fans, Mercedes feel frustrated with the recent results. The Silver Arrows team principal believes his team will have to push harder and compete with Red Bull to make Formula 1 more entertaining. He said:

"For this reason, we just need to work better and get back in contention because, like many fans, we feel frustrated."

Red Bull has been dominating the grid this season, continuing their momentum from the double-championship winning 2022 season. They have won every race this season and have a 229 point lead at the top of the constructors' standings.

However, Mercedes have shown signs of improvement in the last few races. After securing P2 at the Spanish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had stated that they might develop enough by the end of the season to challenge Red Bull for victories. While that goal currently seems too ambitious, especially after Hamilton's P4 finish in Hungary, there is hope for the Silver Arrows' 2024 season.

Toto Wolff talks about upgrades that Mercedes is bringing in Belgium

After Mercedes' performance in recent races, the W14 has been put under a lot of scrutiny regarding its pace. Toto Wolff recently revealed that the issue with the car is its unpredictability, which makes it hard for the drivers.

Wolff stated that the team is planning to bring in upgrades at Spa for the Belgian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 30. He mentioned certain specifics such as the cooling 'limitations' that had impacted their performance and stated that the crew has kept them in mind while working on the upgrades.

The Austrian team principal added that they had the second-fastest car in Hungary, but couldn't extract their full potential. He said about the upgrades (via PlanetF1):

"We will be bringing updates this weekend as part of our ongoing development programme. We hope this will be another small step forward in improving the W14."