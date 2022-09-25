Mercedes F1 trucks’ biofuel trials deliver great environment-friendly results

Mercedes F1 has discovered a practical way to reduce CO2 emissions in their quest to make F1 more environmentally friendly. Their trial tests on race team trucks have been extremely successful, and they have the potential to make significant changes

For a long time, F1 has attempted to implement changes that will benefit the ecosystem. The gas-guzzling motorsport requires a large amount of fuel for a variety of reasons. Because an F1 calendar includes tracks from all over the world, the massive fuel investment resulting in massive CO2 emissions can only be imagined.

However, the fraternity has begun to recognize the dangers that our planet is currently facing. As a result, initiatives such as 'Net Zero Carbon by 2030' are underway to revitalize F1 and the world in general. Mercedes, among these projects, appears to have already begun to pioneer an alternative approach.

Between Spa, Zandvoort and Monza we successfully trialled the use of biofuels in 16 of our race team trucks. This resulted in an 89% reduction in freight emissions.



The Brackley-based team decided to use Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO-100) instead of diesel in 16 of their race trucks. HVO-100 is a biomass fuel derived from vegetable oils, fats, and waste oils.

After completing one successful Hungarian GP trial, the team decided to use HVO-100 for the final triple header. Thankfully, the results have been positive, with the team reporting a total CO2 savings of 44,091kg.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal, later praised and supported the trials, revealing:

"Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. Trialling the use of biofuels for our land freight is another example of our commitment to embed sustainability in every decision we make and action we take. "

He further said:

"We aim to be on the cutting edge of change and hope we can make the adoption of sustainable technology possible as we are all in the race towards a sustainable tomorrow."

Mercedes, like F1, aims to be carbon-neutral by 2030. This will undoubtedly be a very encouraging step forward.

George Russell doubtful of Mercedes performance at the 2022 Singapore GP

This year, Team Mercedes is yet to win a race. So far, nothing has gone their way, as the Brackley-based team has yet to unlock the W13's true speed. While the porpoising issues have been resolved, the car is still no match for its competitors.

Mercedes is typically expected to perform admirably on high-downforce tracks. However, tracks such as Azerbaijan and Monaco did not favor them this year, with the bumps really slowing the W13 down. Team driver George Russell now fears that Singapore will be a similar story, as he shockingly admitted:

"On paper, Singapore should suit our car, but when we look back at the street circuits of Monaco and Azerbaijan, our car doesn't fare too well over the bumps. So, we're not too sure how it will fall out."

This has been a true story for the team, who have struggled a lot on these tracks. With the team lacking the most versatile vehicle this year, Singapore will undoubtedly present another challenge.

Fans, though, will still be hoping for a miraculous turn of events as they patiently await a Russell or Lewis Hamilton win.

