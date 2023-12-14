Mercedes F1 will ditch previous years’ design which caused draggy gearbox, W15 to have a more traditional chassis - Reports

Mercedes F1 is reportedly set to introduce significant changes to its chassis in the W15 model in the upcoming season.

The last two seasons have seen the eight-time Constructors' champion lose its crown to Red Bull Racing and fall far behind the Austrian outfit. The Silver Arrows finished a distant P3 in 2022, behind both Red Bull and Ferrari.

2023 wasn't any better for the German outfit as they went winless in the season, finishing a staggering 451 points behind Red Bull. After what was a slow start to their 2023 campaign, fans had high hopes for the W14 upgrades that were introduced in the first half of the season.

Much to the dismay of the Mercedes enthusiasts, however, the team's poor form continued as they struggled to find their footing. Heading into 2024, the Silver Arrows are seemingly making significant changes to its W15 model, according to formu1a.uno (h/t @FastestPitStop on X).

A major focus of the overhaul is on the chassis and gearbox choices, which previously limited the team's development. The decision to use a bulky transmission in the W14 seemed to have induced more drag, and as a result, had a detrimental impact on the car's performance, contributing to the team's subpar results.

The upcoming winter break offers a crucial opportunity for all F1 teams to reassess and revamp their designs, and the Brackley-based team is capitalizing on this period to eliminate the constraints that hindered them in previous seasons.

The W15 is expected to feature a radically different, more traditional chassis, and a more compact transmission, marking a departure from the concepts that seem to have held them back.

Toto Wolff on "completely moving away" from Mercedes' previous concepts

Previously, following the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff elaborated on the magnitude of upgrades the team is working on. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"We are changing the concept. We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow."

"I mean, literally, there's almost every component that's being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance," he added.

However, Wolff also acknowledged the inherent risks associated with such a significant overhaul. He stated:

"We could get it wrong also. So, between not gaining what we expect, catching up and making a big step and competing in the front, everything is possible."

It remains to be seen if Mercedes' radical changes bring desirable results in the upcoming season. They last won a race in November 2022, when George Russell triumphed at Interlagos.