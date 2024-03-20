Mercedes gears up for a vital F1 Australian Grand Prix that can guide the Silver Arrows’ future development

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently claimed that the team had worked hard since the Suadi Arabian GP to resolve their issues whilst preparing for the Australian Grand Prix this coming weekend.

It has been a less-than-ideal start for the German team as they have struggled to fight for big points and haven't secured any podiums in the first two races of the 2024 season. Their high-speed deficiencies were on full display during the race in Jeddah which hindered their progress in the race.

As per Formu1a.uno, the Mercedes team boss explained the strengths and weaknesses of the W15 and pointed to the importance of the race in Melbourne for their development plan in 2024. He said:

“We've been hard at work since Jeddah building on the learnings from the first two races It's encouraging to see the potential in the W15 but there are also clear areas of improvement. We have looked competitive in low and medium-speed corners but high-speed has been a weakness so far."

He added:

“We have been working hard to understand why our performance hasn't reflected our expectations. Improving that is a major focus. We hope to make some initial progress for Melbourne, and that work will guide our development in the weeks ahead."

Mercedes team boss previews the 2024 Australian GP this weekend

Toto Wolff stated that he was aware that the team left points on the table in Bahrain and Jeddah owing to their overheating troubles in the former and lack of performance in the latter.

As per Crash.net, the Mercedes team boss was looking forward to extracting the maximum result in Melbourne this weekend. He said:

“We left points on the table in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. We started off each weekend strongly, running our usual practice programs, but couldn't deliver on that initial promise."

He added:

“With the chasing pack being so close, maximizing the potential of the car each weekend is key. Albert Park gives us another chance to show what we can do. It is a great circuit in a great city, with a passionate and vocal fan base, and we look forward to returning.”

It will be fascinating to see how well the Mercedes W15 performs at the Albert Park circuit. The German team will be hoping to put in a strong performance this weekend and secure their first podium of the season.