Mercedes left feeling 'embarrassed' after Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification in the US F1 Grand Prix

Mercedes technical director James Allison recently talked about the team's collective dismay and embarrassment over Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from the US Grand Prix.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, had initially secured a second-place finish before being ousted from the event due to an illegal floor.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) conducted a technical inspection of the plank beneath Hamilton's Mercedes car, only to discover that it exceeded the prescribed limits stipulated in the regulations. This revelation left the Mercedes team reeling from an unexpected setback.

Allison, who had returned to the Mercedes garage earlier in the season, divulged his emotions in an interview with Sky F1.

"Everybody is upset, embarrassed to a degree as well, because we absolutely don't like being on the wrong side of the rules and just lamenting the lost points," he disclosed.

Despite the initial disappointment, Allison sought to find solace in the progress the team had made over the weekend.

"Give it a day or two and that will start to wane and be replaced by the much happier feeling, which is we moved our car forward this weekend and that's hard to do," he noted.

What's next for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes following the Austin disaster?

With only four races remaining in the championship, Allison conveyed his confidence in Mercedes' ability to steer clear of rule infractions.

"And with four races left in the championship, four races where I am sure we will stay on the right side of the skid block rules," he affirmed.

As the initial disappointment of Lewis Hamilton's disqualification ebbs away, a sense of optimism has begun to take root within the Mercedes camp.

"The initial feeling of hurt, disappointment and frustration will pass to be replaced by the sunny optimism of knowing that the car looked bright on this upgrade package, and we've got four more races to show what we can do with it," Allison declared.

In the aftermath of the recent turn of events in Austin, the Mercedes team would hope to find solace through a string of improved performances into the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, a gutted Lewis Hamilton, who faced an unfortunate outcome despite having raced one of the best outings of his season, will be hoping to bounce back. The 38-year-old will continue the hunt for his first victory in two seasons heading into the Mexican GP at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City this upcoming weekend.