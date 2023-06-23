Mercedes make a cancer-stricken fan’s day by giving him the ultimate once-in-a-lifetime present

Mercedes took their F1 car through Swansea as a part of a convoy of supercars to surprise a three-year-old Morgan Ridler, who has been suffering from cancer.

Morgan was diagnosed with cancer when he was two years old. He was set to attend the British GP at Silverstone but had to abandon the plan. This was because his treatment had stopped working and he had to be put on palliative care.

The British team then took a special effort to make something special happen for Morgan on Thursday, June 22.

Speaking to RacingNews365.com, a Mercedes spokesperson said :

"We were planning on inviting Morgan to come to Silverstone with us to meet the drivers and see the cars in the garage, but he sadly needed to stop his treatment, so his condition didn’t allow him to travel anymore. So we decided to bring the car to him"

Adding further he said :

"We also showed him some messages from Lewis, George and Toto. It was lovely to meet Morgan, his whole family, his friends and the community."

Morgan's cancer was of a rare type. It took eight rounds of chemotherapy for him to get better. However, the cancer made a return in June, post which he had to be put under end-of-life care.

As an initiative to help the Swansea family create special memories together, more than £20,000 had been raised via an online crowdfunding platform. The supercar event was organized by Morgan's parents to give him these special memories.

The convoy of supercars, which included the likes of Porsche along with the F1 Mercedes, met at Asda Gorseinon and moved up to Frampton Road. Frampton Road was closed as hundreds of people gathered to support the cause.

What do Morgan's parents feel about this gesture by Mercedes?

Morgan's mother Natalie thanked everyone who donated their effort and their petrol to make the supercar rally happen.

Speaking about Morgan's passion for cars, she said :

"We know that Morgan loves his supercars and we have some really super cars here today. All those are driven by really kind people who at heart wanted to make a little boy really happy."

Adding further she said :

"The cars were very noisy, exactly what Morgan asked for."

She appreciated the time and effort shown by Mercedes and the rest of the convoy along with the support from the community who came together for Morgan.

Now that Morgan is now in palliative care, this gesture has touched a lot of people who have followed his journey.

