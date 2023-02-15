Mercedes’ number one pick to replace Lewis Hamilton predicted by F1 commentator

F1 commentator Karun Chandhok recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton and who could replace him in Mercedes after he retires. Though the seven-time world champion is still one of the top drivers on the F1 grid, it is safe to say that he could retire soon enough. When that happens, Mercedes will have to sign a new driver who is talented enough to perform according to their standards.

Chandhok believes that Lando Norris could be a prime candidate for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton hangs up his boots. Although Mercedes will look for several other drivers, the F1 commentator feels that Norris will eventually move to the Silver Arrows.

He told Autosport:

“Where’s he going to go is the question. The reality is I can’t see him going to Red Bull to be a number two to Max, Ferrari have their two drivers locked out. So his options are to go to Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton stops because George [Russell] isn’t going anywhere. He can stay at McLaren I think until that happens basically. I think McLaren can safely hold onto him until that happens."

andy @iiiuminateandy lewis hamilton & lando norris best friends era lewis hamilton & lando norris best friends era https://t.co/7rmpZwtUmb

He further added:

“But, let’s say we get to the end of this year and Lewis suddenly decides ‘I’ve had enough, I’m gone’. Then I feel like it’s going to be quite a complicated process because no doubt about it Lando has got to the number one pick, he’s got to Mercedes’ number one pick to replace Lewis.”

Karun Chandhok gave a brilliant reasoning as to why he thinks Norris will be one of the main options for Mercedes. Max Verstappen will most likely stick to Red Bull, Charles Leclerc is committed to Ferrari, and George Russell is already at Mercedes, leaving Lando Norris as an option. However, Mercedes could also sign some other young drivers who will showcase their talent in the coming years.

George Russell ready to race against Lewis Hamilton in the 2023 F1 season

George Russell feels that he is ready to fight Lewis Hamilton and other championship contenders. Even though his first year at Mercedes was brilliant, he is hungry for more and wants to reach the top spot as quickly as possible.

In an interview with AMuS, Russell mentioned that no one will remember that he finished a few points ahead of Lewis Hamilton. He explained that his aspirations are much higher than what he achieved in 2022. The Briton said:

"I feel ready to fight for the championship. At the end of the day, nobody remembers that I beat Lewis on points. I only finished fourth, so no man's land. If someone had offered me a win, a pole position, and eight podiums a year ago, I would have said: No, thank you. My aspirations and those of the team are much higher than what we have achieved."

It might not be too far off to say that George Russell will soon try to take the rein from Lewis Hamilton and will start leading the team as a first driver.

Poll : 0 votes