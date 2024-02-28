Mercedes didn't offer Lewis Hamilton a long-term contract to avoid a repeat of Max Verstappen situation, claims Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has disclosed the reason why the team opted against offering Lewis Hamilton a long-term contract extension, indicating that they wanted to avoid a situation when they missed signing Max Verstappen a decade ago.

The Silver Arrows presented Hamilton with a two-year contract extension in August last year, influenced by the emerging talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a promising junior driver within the ranks of Mercedes. This decision was made to maintain flexibility for the team's options in 2026.

Toto Wolff highlighted a missed opportunity in 2014 when Mercedes was committed to Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, allowing Red Bull to sign the promising young Dutchman, Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Austrian media ORF, Wolff explained that the team aimed to avoid a repetition of past circumstances, wishing to keep its options open in the near future.

"There was a situation many years ago where we had the opportunity to let Max drive. And that wasn't possible back then because we simply didn't have a cockpit," Wolff said.

"[Nico] Rosberg and Hamilton were tied to us long-term, and Red Bull naturally seized the opportunity. They gave him a contract with Toro Rosso, with the possibility of driving for Red Bull the following year."

Speaking about 17-year-old Antonelli, who is set to make his debut in Formula 2 this year, Wolff added:

"We then lost the young driver, and you can see how successful he has become. And precisely because we have a junior on the horizon who is really driving at a very high level, I simply wanted to keep this option open."

Kimi Antonelli, hailed as the 'next Max Verstappen', has an impressive track record, having clinched the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema Racing last year. He is also slated to test the Mercedes W13 (2022 car) in a test program.

Toto Wolff added that the team will evaluate Antonelli as a possible option for the upcoming season or further down the line.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about "emotional" farewell season with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will soon gear up for his final stint with Mercedes, bringing an end to his 12-year-long journey with the team, before his switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton said that the farewell season will be an "emotional" journey every week, as he closes his chapter with the Silver Arrows.

"It’s emotional and every week will be emotional because the seat fit is your last seat fit with the team, you remember the first one." he was quoted as saying by Crash.net.

"The winter test is the last winter test I will do with the team so there’s going to be a lot of emotional experiences throughout the year. We will do it together," he added.

The Brit will kick off his 2024 campaign in the Bahrain GP, scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 2.