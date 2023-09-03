Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli set to race directly in F2 with Prema next year

Mercedes is reportedly set to fast-track the rise of their prodigious talent, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, as he prepares to make his debut in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2024.

At the tender age of 18, this Italian sensation is poised to leapfrog Formula 3 and compete at the pinnacle of Formula 1's preparatory classes, all while bearing the prestigious Mercedes emblem.

The news of Antonelli's imminent F2 debut, as reported by Motorsports.com, reverberated through the Monza paddock. It coincided with Mercedes' recent revelation of a two-year contract extension for their star drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

This move highlights the faith that the Brackley-based team has placed in the young Italian's extraordinary talents. It also cements him as one of the brightest stars in the Mercedes Driver Academy.

What sets this announcement apart is the decision to propel Antonelli directly into Formula 2, bypassing the conventional route of Formula 3. A pivotal factor in this strategic choice is the impending introduction of a new F2 single-seater in the coming year.

Antonelli will embark on this journey on equal footing with his peers as everyone adapts to the new machinery recently unveiled at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza.

All about the Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli

While official confirmation from the Prema team regarding Antonelli's 2024 campaign is still pending, anticipation in the motorsport community is building. An announcement is expected soon.

In the meantime, Antonelli continues to impress with his performances in the European Regional Formula. During this season, he has claimed three victories at iconic circuits such as Spa, Mugello, and Le Castellet, along with four second-place finishes.

His remarkable 187 points in the standings currently position him at the top, boasting a six-point lead over his nearest competitor, Martinius Stenshorne of the R-Ace GP team.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the son of Marco Antonelli, a former driver who now owns the AKM Motorsport team, joined the Mercedes Junior Team in 2019.

His journey into single-seater racing began in 2021 with the Prema team in the Italian Formula 4 championship, where he clinched the title. The following year, he secured the Formula 4 German (ADAC) championship, further establishing his prowess on the racetrack.

Notably, the 2023 season has seen Antonelli's victorious streak continue. He triumphed in the Formula Regional Middle East championship, amassing an impressive collection of three victories, two poles, five fastest laps, and seven podium finishes, totalling 192 points.

Simultaneously, he leads the European Formula Regional championship standings with 187 points.

With the anticipation building for his official announcement, the leap from Formula Regional to FIA Formula 2 marks a pivotal juncture in Kimi Antonelli's career.

Mercedes' bold decision to expedite his progress, following important contract renewals, signifies their confidence in his potential. All eyes will be on this Italian sensation as he takes on the next chapter of his young racing career.