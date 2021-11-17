Mercedes reach out to fan who posted a heart-warming story about his sister on F1 Reddit

The Mercedes F1 team reached out to a fan after they read a heartwarming story about his sister on an F1 thread on Reddit.com. The fan had posted a story about Lewis Hamilton's win cheering up his sister, who suffered from cerebral palsy.

The Mercedes fan with the Reddit user name u/blender_defender posted a story of his sister's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's win in Brazil. The post read:

"She watched the race with my Dad while I was on FaceTime with them. Once she saw Lewis won she let out the biggest happy noise I’ve heard in ages. Smiling and laughing. It brought me to tears, seeing how happy him and this sport had made her in such a rough environment and situation."

The user mentioned his sister was a massive fan of the seven-time world champion and the Mercedes F1 team. He also thanked Hamilton for putting a smile on his sister's face. The post was read by Mercedes' social media administrator who reached out to the fan asking him for details to send his sister some goodies.

Mercedes fan says 'Lewis Hamilton was the only one that made his sister smile'

While the story of the Reddit F1 fan was a heartwarming tale of F1 and its effect on its audience, it was also evidence of teams and their prompt addressal to special fans across the globe, in this case by Mercedes.

Mentioning his 10 year old sister's health condition, the fan described how his sister chose Lewis Hamilton as her favorite in his post, which said:

"She’s got cerebral palsy, can’t talk, or walk but still can make expressions and noises etc. she’s loved F1 ever since I would put it on for us during the weekend when I had to watch her or wanted to spend time with her. And no matter how many drivers I tried. Lewis was the only one that made her smile."

Mercedes was moved by the story and promptly replied to the user making a heartwarming gesture to his younger sister. The gesture made the fan emotional, wondering how a sport could have such a positive effect over someone in such a medical condition.

Edited by Rohit Mishra