Mercedes or Red Bull potentially one of the three teams that breached the 2022 F1 cost cap: Report

It has recently been reported that Mercedes or Red Bull could be one of the teams that breached the cost cap in the 2022 F1 season. As F1 heads to Hungary for it's 11th Grand Prix of the 2023 season, there have been several rumors surrounding the FIA's ongoing cost cap investigation and the names of the teams that could have breached it.

Although the FIA has not released an official statement, several publications are speculating and reporting about the different teams that may have breached last year's alotted budget. It has been rumoured that three teams had breached the cost cap.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, two of the three teams that are rumored to have gone over the cost cap are Aston Martin and Alpine. There are also rumors that either Red Bull or Mercedes could be the third team to violate the cost cap regulation.

The cost cap rule is an equalizing measure, with an aim to curb top teams from investing exorbitant amounts of money in research and development. As of now, no official statement has been released by F1's governing body confirming which of the teams have breached the 2022 cost cap. Only time will tell whether Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin, or Alpine have actually overspent or not.

Toto Wolff aiming to improve Mercedes future car to fight Red Bull in 2024

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently stated that his team will shift their focus on developing their 2024 F1. The German outfit are essentially planning to bring new upgrades into the current car that would also fit on their 2024 car, using the rest of the races in 2023 to further refine the parts and upgrades. According to Formulapassion, Wolff said:

"We have no choice. These placements are not our goal, we want to get back to the top and win the championship. It won't happen this year, so we need to look to 2024, using the next races to learn and develop the W14 in order to have the improvements on the next car as well."

Toto Wolff is clearly not happy with his team's current performance levels. Mercedes are currently third in the Constructors' Championships with 515 points, behind Ferrari and Red Bull.