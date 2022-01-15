Mercedes should replace Lewis Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel, according to former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Sebastian Vettel should replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if the Briton decides to retire from the sport. The German believes Vettel's vast experience could help him if he chooses to take on the role.

Ralf Schumacher, the brother of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, thinks Sebastian Vettel's experience sets him aside from the rest of the grid. The former Toyota driver claims Vettel's knowledge of the Mercedes engine makes him the number one choice for a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton, should the latter quit the sport. Schumacher told German Sky Sports:

"Vettel has the experience and - still - has the speed. In addition, he knows the Mercedes car and especially the engine. Although I believe that the concept of the Aston Martin car is also very similar to that of Mercedes"

Aston Martin's team principal Otmar Szafnauer left the team earlier this year, which has caused experts such as Schumacher to have concerns about the squad's future. The German believes Vettel's relationship with Szafnauer was of key importance in maintaining solid team dynamics. However, following the American's departure, Schumacher has claimed that the new Aston Martin may be less than ideal for the four-time world champion. He said:

"That may not be optimal for Vettel. I believe that he and Szafnauer were a good team.”

Ralf Schumacher had a 11-year-long stint in F1, with six wins and 27 podiums in 180 Grand Prix appearances.

Lewis Hamilton called rivalry with Sebastian Vettel his best ever

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been battling on track since the late 2000s. However, in April 2021, Hamilton claimed his rivalry with Vettel during the 2017 and 2018 seasons was his best ever, with both drivers often engaging in intense wheel-to-wheel racing. The German raced for Ferrari back then and challenged Hamilton with a car that was competent during the first half of both seasons.

The Briton spoke to the Guardian about his favorite rivalry:

“Mine and Seb’s battle were my favorite so far. It’s knowing I was racing against an incredible driver, not only that but a great man in Seb, who is a four-time world champion. And we were racing against another team, he was at Ferrari who were very strong at the time. It took a lot out of both of us in that period of time, to remain focused to deliver weekend in, weekend out. That was a difficult period for us and it brought us closer, because the respect we have between us is huge.”

The results of the ongoing FIA inquiry will likely confirm whether Lewis Hamilton returns to the sport. Until then, speculation will continue about the seven-time's future participation.

