Mercedes was reportedly expecting Lewis Hamilton to retire at the end of 2021 if he had won his eighth world title

Mercedes were expecting Lewis Hamilton to retire at the end of 2021 had he managed to beat Max Verstappen. The Briton would have been the first F1 driver to achieve eight world titles had he won at Yas Marina.

Race director Michael Masi 'gifted' Verstappen an opportunity to win his first world title on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. A mismanaged safety car restart allowed the Dutchman to pounce on the Briton, with the former running on fresher tires.

Hamilton's 2021 campaign ended in controversy with Masi's strange decision to let only the five cars between the two drivers un-lap themselves. The Briton has refrained from making any public statements and has even un-followed everyone on his Instagram account, sparking rumors of his retirement.

As per a report by The Telegraph, however, Mercedes was half-expecting Hamilton to retire at the end of the 2021 season if he did win a record-breaking eighth world title. The boy from Stevenage apparently could have had a clause in his contract which would have allowed him to leave the sport at the end of 2021 had he managed to beat Verstappen. It is unclear at the moment whether any such clause exists.

The Briton's contract with the Silver Arrows is valid until the end of the 2023 season and should he decide to leave the sport prematurely, he could attract legal repercussions. Given his relationship with the team and its seniors, however, it is highly unlikely that the Brackley-based outfit will take any legal action against the seven-time world champion.

Toto Wolff claims Lewis Hamilton can maintain stellar performances at least till 40

Lewis Hamilton turned 37 earlier this month, making him currently the second-oldest driver on the grid — after Fernando Alonso. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes the Briton is at the peak of his career despite being one of the oldest members of the grid, claiming the world champion can fight for several years to come.

Wolff praised Hamilton's incredible discipline and work ethic, claiming that the latter can hope for longevity in the sport as long as he keeps himself in good physical and mental shape. He said:

“He is so disciplined that in a way it is inspiring. As long as Lewis continues to look after himself mentally and physically, continues to develop cognitively, then he can go on for much longer.”

F1 drivers undergo a lot of physical stress in their cars, with cornering speeds of up to 250 kmph. Usually, drivers are unable to keep up with the increasing physical demands of the sport and retire in their mid-thirties at most. With the kind of form Lewis Hamilton has shown in recent years despite his increasing age, fans can hope for more intense championship battles involving the Briton in the coming years. The Briton's return is, however, contingent on the results of the ongoing FIA inquiry, so it remains unclear whether we will see the champion in 2022.

