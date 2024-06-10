Mercedes reportedly planning to bring new floor upgrades at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix

After witnessing the positive result of the updated front wing at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG F1 has decided to introduce an updated floor for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix on June 21, 2024.

Mercedes-AMG is touted as one of the most successful teams in the history of Formula 1. However, the eight-time consecutive world constructor champion's luck changed drastically after the implementation of the 2022 regulations. With the arrival of the ground-effect era, the German outfit faced issues managing the aerodynamics of its race cars. The Silver Arrows were plagued by a "porpoising" problem.

It took Mercedes-AMG F1 nearly two years to get all issues ironed out. However, it was at the Canadian Grand Prix that the team saw its first true positive result. The team had bought its first major update, a new front wing for both its cars. This update allowed both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to maximize the result in the wet-dry race. The former finished on the podium (3rd place), while the latter finished in fourth place. Hamilton also bagged the fastest lap of the race on the last lap.

This result has reportedly prompted Mercedes-AMG to bring in new floor-related updates to Spain. Information regarding the upcoming update was provided by a Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG fan page on X:

"#F1 | Mercedes is getting ready to bring a new floor to the next race in Spain. The new front wing that they introduced to help complement a recent upgrade appears to have transformed the balance characteristics of the car and suggests that they have started to understand the current regulations."

From the looks of things, Mercedes-AMG is now prepared for an intense fight against the likes of Scuderia Ferrari and McLaren, for the championship this year.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas' 2024 season so far

After dismal results in the 2022 and 2023 Formula 1 seasons, the Mercedes-AMG team began on a neutral note this year. The German outfit finished the season-opening race in Bahrain in fifth (George Russell) and seventh (Lewis Hamilton) positions.

The result largely remained the same in Saudi Arabia, with Russell taking the lead in sixth and Hamilton in ninth. Australia was the worst for the Brackley-based team, with both drivers DNFing. In Japan, Russell finished seventh, and in China, he ended sixth, while Hamilton finished ninth in both races. The outcome was essentially the same as in Saudi Arabia in both countries.

Although the result were similar for the team in Miami, Emilia Romagna, and Monaco Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG was seeing better results in some parts of the races. However, the team saw a major change in the balance of the W15 race car with the introduction of the new front wings in Canada.

For the first time in two years, Mercedes was showing a competitive result, with Russell taking the pole in the most dramatic fashion (identical lap times to Max Verstappen). After enduring the harsh weather conditions in Montreal, the team got its best result of the season, scoring 28 points combined (15 for Russell and 12+1 for Hamilton).