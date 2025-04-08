Mercedes man Bradley Lord credited Valtteri Bottas as one of the key members of the team who helped Kimi Antonelli in his start to life in F1, especially in Japan. The young Italian prodigy was struggling throughout the race weekend in Suzuka, and it was primarily because Antonelli was unable to switch on the tires in the first sector.

Ad

Compared to teammate George Russell, Kimi Antonelli struggled to keep up in his Mercedes, and it was obvious on the timesheets every time both drivers pushed for a lap time. Valtteri Bottas, worth $20M (via CelebrityNetWorth) on his part, is the last Mercedes winner at Suzuka, who won in 2019. Since then, the team has not had a driver win the race at this circuit.

The Finnish driver holds valuable experience around Suzuka, and according to Kimi Antonelli, his struggles were primarily in sector 1, which cost him.

Ad

Trending

Talking to the media, including Pitdebrief, Mercedes' Bradley Lord credited Valtteri Bottas and his inputs that helped.

“So, from the off in Melbourne, even to some extent in testing as well, he’s (Bottas) just been offering bits of advice, also sensitive to when a driver is receptive to advice and when they’re not."

Further highlighting Bottas playing a role in mentoring the young Italian with his experience, Lord said:

Ad

“And then particularly for here, you know, just conscious that Kimi had missed the Super Formula test that he was looking to do at the end of last year and hadn’t been here before. He’s just worked with him and sat down on Thursday and then again before qualifying as well. Just giving him some of his observations, what he could see from the onboards and his knowledge of the circuit."

Ad

It wasn't until the final qualifying lap in Q3 that Kimi Antonelli nailed everything and managed to rescue his weekend.

Valtteri Bottas embracing the role at Mercedes

After being one of the drivers on the grid, the role of just being a reserve driver is a step that is hard to take. Valtteri Bottas has been on the grid for more than a decade now. Commenting on the Finnish driver's current role, Bradley Lord said that while the decision was admittedly tough for the former Mercedes driver, he seems to be embracing it.

Ad

“I mean the step Valtteri’s made this year is not an easy one for any driver. And we were sort of chatting in Melbourne, kind of saying, ‘you know, how is it?’ And he’s like, ‘it’s weird, you know, I want to be out there’. But the way he’s approached the opportunity he has to add value and strengthen the team has been really impressive."

Mercedes has gotten off to a modest start this season. While the car is not at the sharp end and fighting for wins, it's still got a balanced platform, which seems to be a lot more consistent and easier to drive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More