Mercedes could seek compensation from the FIA for reputational damages: Reports

Mercedes could reportedly ask for some form of compensation from the FIA for all the reputational damage inflicted on the company during the Toto and Susie Wolff conflict-of-interest saga.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff were recently investigated for a conflict of interest by the FIA. This was mainly because BusinessF1 magazine reported that a few rival team principals have claimed that the pair have been sharing confidential information about the FOM and the team with each other.

In a report by BBC Sport, renowned F1 journalist Andrew Benson suggested that the Silver Arrows could seek some form of reparation for their reputation from the FIA. In his piece, he wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Mercedes could yet move to seek redress from the FIA for the reputational damage its actions have inflicted on the company this week."

As of now, however, a Mercedes spokesperson has simply taken note of the FIA statement but declined to comment any further.

The FIA statement made it clear that the governing body is satisfied with FOM's management system's strength so that no confidential information can be leaked to the teams. This was confirmed by the FIA after they reviewed F1's code of conduct.

The statement read:

"Following a review of Formula 1 Management's F1 code of conduct and F1 conflict of interest policy, and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorised disclosure of confidential information.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual. As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

All F1 teams denied complaining about Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff regarding confidential information

Although BusinessF1 magazine claimed that a few F1 team principals have complained about the situation, they have all completely denied doing so. Recently, all nine teams came out and gave an identical statement, which proves that they have not made any complaints to the FIA regarding the allegations.

“We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 Team Principal and a member of FOM staff. We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season,” the statement said.

As of now, the investigation against Toto and Susie Wolff has stopped after both Mercedes and F1 strongly rejected the accusations.