"They had equal opportunities" - Mercedes shut down claims of Lewis Hamilton favouritism

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that Lewis Hamilton won't receive any preferential treatment over his teammate George Russell in 2022. He added that the team has always provided equal opportunities to both their drivers.

George Russell, who has been promoted to the German team after three seasons with Williams, is widely expected to play second fiddle to his seven-time F1 world champion teammate. Russell is expected to help the Briton in his championship quest.

However, when asked if the team had already designated Russell as the No.2 driver, Wolff strongly rebuked the implication in an interview with Sky Sports, saying:

“We never had a situation where (it was) one and two; they had equal opportunities and the same car. This year, the interesting situation is we have in George the up-and-coming star, and undoubtedly the best Formula 1 driver ever in the other seat."

“So the dynamic is new, and clearly it’s something that we will try to steer in a direction that has the most positive effect on developing the car and making us overall competitive.”

Over the last few years, Mercedes developed a notorious reputation for prioritising Hamilton over his then-teammate Valtteri Bottas. Despite Mercedes' assertions to the contrary, the Finn was a No.2 drive in all but name throughout his five-year-long stint with the team.

On more than one occasion, Bottas was asked to either give up or hold onto his position to aid Hamilton's championship prospects. That, in turn, cost the Finn potential podiums and even victories.

Lewis Hamilton will return stronger than ever in 2022: Tito Wolff

Toto Wolff believes Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the first race of the 2022 season' stronger than ever' to once again challenge for the title. He believes the Briton will respond strongly to his disappointment at last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he lost out to title rival Max Verstappen.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his team's prospects for the upcoming season, the Austrian said:

“I think that adversity has always made him stronger, more resilient, and determined. This is the attitude I feel in him right now, and also the mindset that I see in the team.”

Mercedes will hope to continue their dominance of the sport in 2022, despite the massive regulation overhaul, and help their star driver finally achieve a historic eighth F1 world title.

