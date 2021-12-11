"It'd certainly help": Christian Horner jokingly asks Mercedes to "slow down a bit"

Christian Horner has joked about Mercedes' unmatched pace in recent races, asking team boss Toto Wolff if he could get his Silver Arrows to slow down.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Wolff watched on as Horner described the 2021 season. He said:

“It’s been an intense competition, it’s been intense between the two of us, it’ll be intense next year and the year after. But, you know, we’ve got two great teams [Red Bull and Mercedes]. We’re separated by about 15 miles back in the UK and I think the commitment that has gone in has been phenomenal."

As Wolff looked on, Horner added:

“I can’t speak for Toto’s team but I know our team has just been outstanding this year through the whole pandemic, through all the challenges, the tripleheaders, everything we’ve had thrown at us. I think it’s been outstanding. And if he’d slow down a bit, it’d certainly help.”

Mercedes' straight-line speed in the last few races has been a topic of discussion for fans and pundits alike. Their pace was on full display at Interlagos when Lewis Hamilton overcame a 25-place grid demotion over the entire weekend before winning the main race.

Hamilton's Mercedes was also similarly rapid in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, helping the Briton claw back ground in the drivers' standings and draw even with Verstappen.

It will be interesting to see what type of performance Hamilton can eke out of the W12, which will be running the same engine in Abu Dhabi that was used in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton hold the edge over Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton could hold an advantage over title rivals Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

A quicker car, coupled with a revamped track which Christian Horner claims has been updated to "benefit" the Mercedes, could make the season finale, and the world drivers' title, Lewis Hamilton's to lose.

The defending world champion has already commented on the difficulty posed by the Yas Marina Circuit layout when it comes to following another car closely in turbulent air. As such, if Hamilton manages to get his Mercedes out front, it could be an uphill climb for Verstappen and Red Bull.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee