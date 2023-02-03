Mercedes driver George Russell has urged men around the world to open up about their mental health issues, claiming that there is nothing to be 'ashamed about'. The Briton spoke about how men tend to view themselves with a ton of pride and often find it hard to open up about their own mental health.

Russell is one of the sport's biggest rising stars, having performed consistently with the Silver Arrows all throughout 2022. In a recent video for Men's Health UK, the former Williams man opened up about the challenges men face with regard to mental health.

The Briton believes conversations about mental health need to take place more often in the public sphere. George Russell said on the issue of men's mental health:

"We have so much pride as men - of being strong. And any difficulties, we try and push aside and power through. I feel like this is where we need to try and turn this tide and know that there's nothing to be ashamed about - talking about something whether it is to a friend or a member of your family, or whether it is seeking professional help and just have an open, honest conversation. "

George Russell claimed he can't beat Lewis Hamilton in every single session

George Russell outperformed Lewis Hamilton in 2022 but is still realistic about his chances against the F1 legend in the future.

Speaking to The Race about his battle with his teammate, George Russell acknowledged that it would be impossible for him to beat Lewis Hamilton all the time. He said:

"I'm not going to beat him every single session, every qualifying, every race. That's just absolutely not going to happen. But having a year like we've had this year, is almost equivalent to maybe what the 95/5 split was for me previously."

Russell added:

"I never doubted myself. I always believed in myself. But if you go with the mindset, 'I'm going to beat Lewis Hamilton 95 percent of the time,' you're going to come away disappointed."

George Russell also believes approaching every weekend, thinking he could beat Hamilton, would lead to constant disappointments. However, the 24-year-old reckons that his record of beating his teammate by a small margin was something he could continue to achieve.

Beating Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery is a feat that only a few have managed to do in the past, putting Russell in good company. However, with Mercedes reportedly ready to fight at the top of the grid in 2023, it remains to be seen whether the former Williams man can hold his ground.

