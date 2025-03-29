Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli spotted with 9-time Moto GP champion Valentino Rossi

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli has recently been spotted with former MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi. The Formula 1 rookie met with the nine-time world champion at the Migliaro circuit in Italy. The Silver Arrows driver had a blistering start to life in F1 with two impressive points-scoring finishes. The 18-year-old was photographed deep in conversation with the 46-year-old Rossi.

Kimi Antonelli, who recently made history as the third-youngest driver to start a Formula 1 Grand Prix, returned to his native Italy during the week-long break after the season's opening two rounds.

During his visit, Antonelli reportedly took part in a racing session with Valentino Rossi and shared lunch with the MotoGP icon. A photo of the pair in conversation was shared by media outlet Autosport on social media via X (formerly Twitter).

Rossi was, for a period, Italy’s brightest spark in the world of motorcycle racing during his active years in MotoGP. The nine-time champion in the two-wheel category has since switched to four-wheel racing, where he competes in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance & Sprint as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Team WRT.

Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli has emerged as one of the most promising young talents from the junior formula ranks. Tipped as a future star, he is expected to establish himself as one of the top drivers on the Formula 1 grid and proudly fly the Italian flag on the global stage. The former Prema Racing ace had previously met with Rossi during the 2024 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix weekend.

Kimi Antonelli reacts to winning the Driver of the Day at Chinese GP

Kimi Antonelli had a surprise reaction to winning the Driver of the Day (DOTD) award at the Chinese Grand Prix. The rookie Italian was caught off guard during the Shanghai event after being handed the honor. The DOTD award, determined primarily by fans, recognizes drivers who deliver standout performances during the Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who on occasion has been likened to Max Verstappen and boasts just as much talent, was announced as the winner of the award. Following the announcement, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff jumped on the radio to congratulate the young driver.

"Kimi, Driver of the Day, we just saw on the screen," Wolff said.

Antonelli, who appeared surprised, responded:

"Me? That's weird."

Wolff jokingly replied:

"I think it's your looks and your target group... and obviously the looks of your race engineer also."

Kimi Antonelli had started the Chinese Grand Prix in P8 and finished the race in P8. However, a double disqualification for Scuderia Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, following several technical infringements, saw the Mercedes driver promoted to P6 on the night. Antonelli’s teammate, George Russell, however, finished on the podium for the Brackley-based outfit.

