Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton steps on track for the first time in 2023

Lewis Hamilton took to the track for the first time in the 2023 season after a long off-season break. The seven-time world champion was spotted at the Paul Ricard circuit in France to test the W13 for the first time since the Abu Dhabi tire test at the end of the 2022 season.

The Mercedes-AMG F1 team took to their social media platform to share a picture of Hamilton returning to on-track action and registering his first working day with the team after the break.

The German team did some test runs with the 2023 Pirelli compound tires, with their drivers gaining as much data as possible about them ahead of the season at Paul Ricard.

The team also has another test run planned at the iconic Jerez International Circuit in Spain and will take to the track on February 3rd and 4th, 2023.

Good thing for Lewis Hamilton to that the pressure is going to be really hot from George Russell: Johnny Herbert

Former F1 driver and commentator Johnny Herbert revealed that it would be a good thing for Lewis Hamilton to have competition from his teammate George Russell.

The veteran Brit has been known to dominate his teammates on the track and claim the No. 1 driver position within the team for himself. Herbert mentioned that facing competition from your teammate can push a driver on the track. Speaking to Total-Motorsport, he said:

"It’s a good thing, maybe for Lewis, knowing that the pressure is going to be really hot from George. It can be a very positive thing for a driver to know your team-mate is going to be strong, to be pushed. You know you need to up your game straightaway. Lewis has done that in the past but he’s coming to the end of his career."

The former Sky Sports presenter also pointed out how experienced drivers like Lewis Hamilton react to facing competition from hot prospects like George Russell on the track, adding:

"Things change as you get older and when you have a young whippersnapper coming in, who’s hungry for that success, there is going to be a crossover at some point. Will that be this year? I would be surprised. But I think it’s gonna be a mighty, tight tussle with George very hungry to try and take the reins away from Lewis, who won’t give up very easily as well. That’s what we want."

George Russell got the better of Lewis Hamilton in the 2022 season as he finished ahead of his compatriot in the driver's championship by 35 points.

