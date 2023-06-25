Mercedes stunned by Lewis Hamilton's $15,000,000 contract request as 7x champion told to lower demands

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly made a massive demand from Mercedes during their ongoing contract negotiations.

The seven-time world champion's contract with Mercedes runs down in 2023, but they are already in talks to work out a new deal. The British driver is currently on a two-year deal of around $35m plus a $15m bonus for winning the F1 title.

But according to the latest reports, he wants the $15m guaranteed in his next contract and also desires an ambassadorial role after his retirement as a racing driver.

As per Crash.net, Mercedes are not prepared to agree to Hamilton’s wish for a 10-year ambassadorial role after his F1 career ends, which would be worth around $12.5-13m per year in itself.

Although neither party is interested in ending their association, the German team wish that Lewis Hamilton dials down his asking price.

F1 pundit comments on Lewis Hamilton's contract situation

Sky Sports commentator David Croft stated that both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes want the deal to get done as money isn't be a defining factor.

He said:

"The devil is in the detail. Lewis wants to stay at Mercedes. Mercedes wants to stay with him. It will get done. It won't be about money, it will be about support for the Hamilton commission, support with the various things Lewis wants to do - tie-ups in the future, maybe an ambassadorial role.

"There will be lots of different things that need sorting out but it will get done. It wouldn't surprise me if it gets done at Silverstone, that would be a logical thing."

Lewis Hamilton had previously spoken about his contract situation and added:

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract. Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organization. It's not as easy as just saying 'Go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush.

"We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done I'm not really bothered."

There is a possibility that the deal might be announced ahead of the British GP weekend.

