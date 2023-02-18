Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is heading into the 2023 F1 season full of confidence after a dismal campaign last year. The seven-time world champion is confident in his team's development plans for the new season and hopes to fight for the title once again.

Hamilton and his squad were dethroned from the top step of the sport in 2022 due to their rather woeful challenger, the W13. This year, however, the Briton hopes to be back in full swing as his team covered a lot of ground over the course of 2022.

Despite failing to win a single race all season for the first time in his career, the seven-time world champion hopes his team carries forward their long-run pace from last year.

Hamilton claims that his team has two strong drivers in himself and George Russell, who also share similar driving styles. This makes development relatively easier for the Brackley-based squad.

Speaking to the media and as quoted by Race Fans, Lewis Hamilton said:

“There is a development plan, it’s been explained to us in detail and I have full trust in the team. But it’s not until we get the car on the road and we figure out what it’s doing and where the limitations are, can we then steer the rudder and develop in that direction. The great thing is we’ve got, I think, two strong drivers and we have similar kind of driving styles so it’ll be clear straight away, I think, if there are issues, what those would be and I think the guys understand the car much more to be able to deal with it.”

Lewis Hamilton claims 2022 was the greatest year of his career in this regard

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that the 2022 F1 season was the greatest year of his career in terms of fan support. The Briton failed to impress last year as his challenger, the W13, was riddled with porpoising from pre-season testing.

He was outperformed by his much younger teammate and Mercedes debutant George Russell, who delivered the team's only win of the year.

The seven-time world champion was unable to win a much-elusive eighth title victory last year and was, in fact, nowhere in contention. Despite a woeful year, the world champion believes that the 2022 season was the greatest of his career thus far due to the incredible support he received from fans around the world. He called the experience 'empowering'.

In an exclusive interview with Mercedes F1, Lewis Hamilton said:

"The fans continue to keep me going. 2022 has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated. The support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

With the Silver Arrows having unveiled their highly-anticipated 2023 challenger, the W14, fans are hoping for another championship-winning season for the seven-time world champion.

Poll : 0 votes