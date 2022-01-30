Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff reportedly considered leaving F1 at the end of 2020 season

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff has revealed he contemplated leaving the sport after the 2020 season, despite it being dominated by his team. Winning 13 of the 17 races in the calendar, the German team clinched its seventh constructors' championship title, while their driver Lewis Hamilton won his record-equalling seventh drivers' championship equalling Michael Schumacher.

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Austrian also added that he felt the long years he put into the team were catching up to him. He said:

“It was ten months that were very difficult for me. Also mentally, I gave everything for almost eight years and felt burnt out to a certain extent. In addition, my contract was due to expire and I could have sold my shares. All this led to an inner conflict, ‘Do I want to stay in Formula 1? Can I still make my contribution? Or can someone else do the job better?’”

With Wolff as team principal, the Mercedes Formula One team has achieved an unprecedented eight consecutive constructors' and seven drivers' world championships to become the most successful team in F1 history. It has also led to them being the most successful sports team in the world based on consecutive world championships. From 2014 to the end of 2020, the team scored 102 race wins with a winning percentage of over 70%.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 🥳 Have a great day! Wishing Toto a very Happy Birthday!🥳 Have a great day! Wishing Toto a very Happy Birthday! 🎉🥳 Have a great day! 😊 https://t.co/EwLLMmYv6n

Valtteri Bottas 'left in hysterics' by Mercedes parting gift

Valtteri Bottas (left) and Lewis Hamilton (right) at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has admitted his parting gift from the team following his move to Alfa Romeo left him in hysterics. The team reportedly gifted the Finn his first race-winning Mercedes F1 car. Bottas admitted the gift was a surprise that ultimately confused him. He said:

“They had a little surprise when I came to the factory on the last day. They gave me my first winning car in 2017.”

Valtteri Bottas replaced the 2007 Formula 1 world champion and legendary driver Kimi Raikkonen in the Hinwill-based outfit, teaming up with rookie driver Guanyu Zhou. Meanwhile, George Russell finally got the call from the Silver Arrows, filling out the second seat on the team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Thank you for your remarkable contribution to our motorsport history. Kiitos, Valtteri. Thank you for your remarkable contribution to our motorsport history. Kiitos, Valtteri. https://t.co/nCB96PdIUA

Edited by Anurag C