Mercedes unlocks 'double-digit' gain in horsepower for its 2023 F1 car: Reports

Mercedes might have unlocked a 'double-digit' gain in horsepower for its 2023 F1 car as part of the reliability updates. The 2022 F1 season saw the Mercedes power unit fall out of contention as Ferrari and Honda took over. The power unit did have impressive reliability, but the top-end power that made it the most potent on the grid was lacking.

Teams can make improvements to their power units by applying reliability upgrades. These upgrades will improve the power unit's ability to deploy for longer and operate at higher power levels. As reported by the formu1a.uno, the German team appears to have done just that. There is an expectation from the team that the power unit this season could see a double-digit jump in horsepower. Team principal Toto Wolff, however, has been cautiously optimistic about the same.

The Austrian has stated that if improvements from the power unit are in line with what the team expects, they could challenge at the front of the grid. He said:

"If the performances are what we hope for, we could participate in the fight for the top of the standings, but it would be a starting point. But we don't take it for granted because the gaps that existed at the end of last season could also be confirmed."

Mercedes director heaps praise on Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes director Andrew Shovlin has heaped praise on Lewis Hamilton for his ability to do the right thing when needed and for using his natural talent to become a moving target for his competitors. He said:

"Lewis has natural talent in abundance, but his work ethic and ability to continually develop and improve means that, for drivers trying to beat him, he’s a bit of a moving target."

Shovlin added:

"The thing with Lewis now is his bad days are so few and far between and even on his bad days he’s as good as the others. That’s what’s brought him to the level he is. It’s the consistency. And when he’s at his best, the level is just phenomenal."

Mercedes did not have a great 2022 F1 season. The team finished the season 3rd in the championship, its worst placing since 2012 when Hamilton hadn't even joined the team. This season, the team is looking forward to getting back in contention and fighting teams like Ferrari and Red Bull for the title.

