Mercedes W14 performance inconsistency remains a big issue for the Silver Arrows

It is evident that Mercedes is not having the best of seasons in 2023. Being one of the most successful F1 teams in recent history, the 2023 F1 season could be marked as one of their worst. The German team are currently third in the constructors' championship, while their drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, are miles away from winning a title, let alone fighting for one.

This display of poor performance is, of course, partially due to the car they have developed, the Mercedes W14. Although it does not have the porpoising issues of the W13 from last year, it is certainly not a massive improvement in terms of performance.

One of the main issues with the Mercedes W14 is its inconsistency. The car has an unstable and unpredictable aerodynamic concept, which is making life miserable at the Silver Arrows camp.

According to Formu1a.uno, Toto Wolff addressed the fluctuation in pace and how they need to stabilize it in order to catch the front-running teams like Red Bull. After the 2023 F1 Miami GP, he said:

"It's the story of this car, which alternates between very good sessions like Friday and worse sessions like qualifying on Saturday. And then we had solid pace on Sunday. A solid pace is not where we want to be. We want to be up front with Red Bull and for that we need to understand why we lack speed."

Mercedes is currently planning to bring brand new upgrade packages to the 2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP this weekend. A new front suspension will make its debut, along with a new power steering mechanism to improve the balance of the car. There will also be changes to the bodywork and the floor of the car.

Only time will tell whether the upgrades coming to Imola will turn the Silver Arrows' fortunes around or not.

Mercedes team boss on awkward interaction with Lewis Hamilton regarding contract details

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently explained how awkward it is to speak to Lewis Hamilton regarding his contract details. Wolff and Hamilton have been working together for several years now and their relationship has evolved beyond just a professional one. According to Motorsport-Total.com, Wolff said:

"It's super embarrassing. Every three years, we know that we have this moment. And it's like negotiating the financial terms with your best friend with a close friend. How do you go about it? Normally, you don't have a situation like that. I want the best for him, but in this role, I need the best for the team. It may be the only time in our ten or eleven years that we're together and our goals diverge."

F1 Naija 🇳🇬 @f1_naija : Toto Wolff is confident that concerning Lewis Hamilton's contract, both parties will come to an agreement as they have had a positive relationship over the years and it's just a matter of finalizing details. In addition to stressing that negotiations are a continuous process,… : Toto Wolff is confident that concerning Lewis Hamilton's contract, both parties will come to an agreement as they have had a positive relationship over the years and it's just a matter of finalizing details. In addition to stressing that negotiations are a continuous process,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 📰: Toto Wolff is confident that concerning Lewis Hamilton's contract, both parties will come to an agreement as they have had a positive relationship over the years and it's just a matter of finalizing details. In addition to stressing that negotiations are a continuous process,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Fm8K0tvHzx

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have yet to come to an agreement on his contract extension. The seven-time world champion's current contract ends in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes