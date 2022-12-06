Mercedes wants to provide Lewis Hamilton with a car to 'fight for victories and the championship' in 2023 F1 season

In a recent interaction with the media, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff stated that they are looking forward to providing Lewis Hamilton with a car that can fight for the top spot on the circuits in 2023.

The W13 from the 2022 season couldn't get Hamilton a single win all season for the first time in his career. While Hamilton said that he was not bothered with losing that record, Toto Wolff gave his take on the topic and said:

"He says that the one victory a year isn't really a record that bothers him. If I'm trying to put myself in his shoes of where I was before Brazil, it didn't particularly bother me whether we would win a race this season, because all our eyes [were] already on next year. But then, having won one, that felt pretty good, so at least nobody can say, 'Well, they didn't win a race that year'."

Wolff added:

"I don't think that this particular record is an important one for him, but we need to provide him with a car next year that he can fight for victories and the championship [with]. That's most important, and he knows that."

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton endured their toughest season in a long while in 2022. Their car wasn't up to the mark and their strategies weren't always efficient either, resulting in a season to forget for the Brackley-based team.

Mercedes' W13 let them down on multiple occasions. However, the car's progress towards the end of the season was noticeable and the team will be hopeful that the squad can continue the development seen in the W13 during the year.

The 2023 season will be crucial for Hamilton to prove his mettle after the disappointments this year.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton says becoming an 8-time F1 champion still a 'goal' for him

Lewis Hamilton recently revealed that winning the elusive 8th World Championship title is still a goal for him. The Mercedes driver almost won his 8th title last year in Abu Dhabi but was bested by Max Verstappen at the end of a controversial race.

When questioned if the goal for him was still to go after that record-breaking title, Hamilton said:

"Oh, for sure, it's a challenge. For me, it's just winning another World Championship. It's like, every one, I've approached it as my first, and the feeling of winning the World Championship, it's so unique and special in its own way. But of course, the idea that no driver in history has ever gone past seven, of course, you want to try and accomplish that."

If Hamilton wins his 8th World Championship in 2023, he will cement his legacy as the best driver in the history of the sport, if he hasn't already.

