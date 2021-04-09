Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wants 2022 drivers confirmed by summer 

After lengthy negotiations and late confirmations to the Mercedes 2021 driver lineup, Toto Wolff says he wants the 2022 driver deals signed by this summer. While the team aims for an eighth title along with their reigning world champion, a large part of Wolff’s demands stem from Lewis Hamilton’s lengthy negotiations and late confirmation in February this year.

Since Hamilton is on a one-year contract, despite lengthy contract negotiations over the winter, uncertainty looms over whether he will continue next year if he claims his eighth title. Speaking about whether Hamilton will continue in Formula 1 with Mercedes, Wolff said:

“I very much hope so; the journey that we have had together was very successful. He has been a Mercedes driver – a Mercedes kid since his go-karting years. He never raced a single weekend in Formula 1 without a Mercedes power unit, so it’s the logical continuation of the story.”

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Day One of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit. Photo: Joe Portlock/Getty Images.

The uncertainty looming over Hamilton's future in the sport makes it difficult for a top team like Mercedes. Drawn-out negotiations could spell trouble for the reigning champions. Toto Wolff echoed this sentiment, saying:

“We don’t want to leave it until January to confirm the two drivers. Valtteri [Bottas] was pretty regular during the summer – this is when it should happen. Also, to give the driver peace of mind, or be able to concentrate on the job.”

Could Mercedes have two new drivers for 2022?

If Hamilton were to retire from Formula 1 or leave Mercedes, Wolff has been very assertive that he would prefer this decision reasonably in advance. The Silver Arrows have two of the most coveted seats in Formula 1. Most drivers on the market would love a chance to drive for the reigning champions. Williams' driver and Mercedes junior George Russell, who substituted Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix last year, is one of the top contenders for one of those seats.

George Russell in the Mercedes outfit at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix . Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images.

Speaking of options for 2022, Wolff said:

“Obviously for next year there’s lots of balls in the air and we will always try to do the best for the team long-term while also giving total loyalty to our current driver line-up.”

Speaking about Bottas and Hamilton, he said:

"We are not doubting either Valtteri or Lewis but discussions obviously are going to happen – but not in January next year.”

Wolff’s eagerness to confirm the driver lineup is justified, especially with drivers like Max Verstappen who could be available if a seat opens up. Red Bull Racing have admitted that Verstappen has a performance clause in his contract, and Hamilton’s one-year deal fuelled speculation of the possibility of the Dutchman replacing the Briton in 2022.

Max Verstappen speaks with Toto Wolff. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Christian Horner spoke to Autosport about Verstappen's future. According to the Red Bull team principal:

“I'm sure that should Lewis decide to stop then Max would naturally be the driver at the top of the list. But they also have George Russell. They've also got other drivers obviously available to them.And I think again, as I say, it's all down to relationships and us forming a competitive car.There's no guarantees for 2022. It's a complete clean sheet of paper.”

With their focus set on the Imola Grand Prix next weekend and their eighth title, it will be interesting to see how the Mercedes driver lineup influences the driver market for the 2022 season.

