New photograph from Miami GP F1 circuit construction released

The official social media handles of the Miami GP posted the latest aerial shots of the track under construction. With the latest edition of F1 all set to start in March 2022, the buzz around the US circuit is active on social media, being an addition to the list of street circuits to be featured on the calendar.

If the photographs posted on social media are an indication of the progress of the construction, the circuit is already largely finished and that construction work is now mainly concentrated on the facilities next to the track. The grandstands are under construction, as per the latest reports.

The track, built around the iconic Hard Rock stadium, will feature in the fifth race in the 2022 calendar, from May 6 to 8, 2022, in between the Emilia Romagnia Grand Prix and the Spanish Grand Prix. The dates are subject to the FIA Circuit homologation, ie certification.

Miami GP becomes the 11th different venue in the US

The sport of F1 has always been popular in the US, with most fans drawing parallels or sharing their love for the sport of NASCAR as well. With the new addition, the Miami GP becomes the 11th different venue in the country.

The sport was first hosted in 1950, debuting at Indianapolis. It has since visited Sebring, Riverside in California, Watkins Glen in upstate New York, Long Beach in California, Las Vegas in Nevada, Detroit in Michigan, Dallas in Texas, Phoenix in Arizona, Indianapolis again and finally Austin in Texas.

The 2021 US GP saw the sport return to the Circuit of the Americas aka COTA, with Max Verstappen taking the win, joined by Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez on the podium. This was also the dutchman's 8th win of the season, which saw him retake the lead of the championship from the Brit.

The street-style track boasts a top speed of around 320km/h or 198mph, with 19 turns and several elevation changes. The track draws parallels to the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne for the fact that it is used for non-racing purposes after race weekends.

