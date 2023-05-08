Miami GP organizers in talks with F1 over becoming a night race: "We're certainly open-minded to it"

The Miami GP weekend has become one of the biggest on the F1 calendar since its inclusion in the 2022 season. The organizers revealed that they are in talks with F1 to make it a night race to combat the excessive temperatures in the day.

The race attracted many celebrities from different fields and the weekend was sold out despite being an expensive one for fans. It was a stellar weekend despite the action on Sunday not being the best for the fans in the grandstands and watching on TV. But in its quest to keep innovating, it was suggested that the Miami GP could be a night race like Las Vegas later in the season.

Speaking to Autosport, Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel said:

"We've had some discussions about potentially doing that. Obviously, at this time of year, the weather's a little unpredictable. This year is pretty nice so far, and the breezes have helped a lot, but last year was unseasonably hot."

"But there's a lot of factors that go into that [the decision to become a night race], with F1 and television and everything else. So, we've got to weigh all those things. But we're certainly open-minded to it. We're not at a place where we're making a decision right now. I think we're having discussions about if we did it, and what would it look like."

"We probably could have sold 150,000 tickets [per day] based on the demand" - Miami GP organizer

Garfinkel stated that the 2023 edition of the Miami GP was sold out despite them adding more seats compared to last season.

He said:

"We are sold out. We probably could have sold 150,000 tickets [per day] based on the demand and the room we have here, but I want everyone to have a great experience. It's hard to get people in and out, to make sure there aren't lines [of people] and to make sure there is not much traffic and all of those things."

Hopefully, the 2023 edition of the GP will be an even better spectacle for fans than the 2022 edition.

