Miami GP signs multi-year extension to stay on the F1 calendar until 2041

Formula 1 has signed a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix, securing the race’s place on the calendar through to 2041. Announcing the deal, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali highlighted the value the Florida-based event has brought to the championship, describing it as a key asset.

Since its debut in 2022, the Miami Grand Prix has carved out a distinct identity within the F1 calendar. Featuring a unique street circuit layout around the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue stands out among the three US-based races. Its variable weather conditions have also contributed to the unpredictability and excitement of the race weekend.

The original contract was set to run until the end of the 2031 season, but this new agreement extends that commitment by another decade. Domenicali emphasized the significance of the extension, noting that in just three editions, Miami has established itself as one of the sport’s standout venues. He also praised the event’s ability to capture the essence of American sporting culture and deliver a distinct F1 fan experience.

Speaking in a press statement, the F1 CEO said:

"In just three years, the Miami Grand Prix has established itself as one of the most important and spectacular events on our calendar, an extraordinary example of quality and vision that truly represents the spirit and ambition of Formula 1 in the United States."

"Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there, which is constantly growing and passionate like never before."

Miami GP hails the contract extension of the F1 race an ‘extraordinary’ milestone

Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix, Tom Garfinkel, described the 10-year contract extension as an “extraordinary” milestone for the venue. He credited the race’s success to its ability to establish a unique identity on the F1 calendar.

Garfinkel also thanked Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, Chairman of the Miami Grand Prix, and principal investor, for his continued commitment to growing the event. With this renewal, Miami becomes one of the first venues on the F1 calendar to secure a 20-year commitment.

While the Australian Grand Prix recently extended its contract to 2037, no other venue currently holds an agreement extending into the 2040s.

Commenting on the extension, Managing Partner of the Miami GP, Garfinkel said:

"Securing a 10-year extension with Formula 1 through 2041 is an extraordinary milestone for all of us at South Florida Motorsports and a true testament to the hard work of our team, the strength of our partnerships, the support of our community and the growth of the sport in the United States."

"I want to thank Stefano Domenicali and Formula 1 for believing in our vision, as well as Stephen Ross for his investment and commitment to growing this event. From day one, our goal has been to create a world-class race that also reflects the spirit of Miami — vibrant, inclusive and culturally significant. This long-term commitment allows us to continue innovating, investing in the fan experience and deepening our impact across South Florida."

Set against the backdrop of the Miami Dolphins’ home ground, the Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix circuit offers a unique layout that stands out on the F1 calendar. In just three editions, the track has consistently delivered entertaining on-track action.

Max Verstappen has claimed victory twice, while Lando Norris secured his maiden F1 win at the venue. Since 2024, Miami has also featured the sprint race format, adding another layer of excitement to the race weekend and enhancing the circuit’s appeal.

