F1: Miami Grand Prix confirmed for 2022

As the Formula 1 circus heads to Austin, Texas, for the next round of the ongoing season, another American venue confirmed its dates for the 2022 season: the Miami Grand Prix. The American East Coast venue will host the first of two stateside races next year between May 6-8, 2022.

Red Bull Racing at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix venue (Pitures by REd Bull Content Pool)

The race will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami Bay area, where construction of the circuit is underway in full swing. Miami Grand Prix CEO Richard Cregan said:

“There is no doubt in my mind that the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide are going to be amazed by what they see next May.”

2022 Miami Grand Prix circuit map . (Picture courtesy : F1 Media)

Shedding more light on the progress of organizing the Miami Grand Prix venue, Cregan said:

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now that we have our date confirmed with Formula 1, we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at the trackside which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar.”

The venue has previously hosted the Super Bowl and Miami Open and expects its F1 race to be a unique star-studded attraction. According to Sky Sports reports, footballer David Beckham has approached the organizers to be a part of the event.

Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton feels "it's amazing" that Formula 1 will have a second venue in the United States of America. The Briton said:

“When Miami comes on the calendar, that is going to be the favourite spot for everyone. It always felt like we needed at least two races or more there (USA), to really integrate with the audience there, because they are such huge sporting fans.”

Miami Grand Prix ticket announcements to follow soon

While tickets for the Paddock Lounge and more premium experience packages are yet to be announced, inquiries can be made on the race's official website.

Other vendors such as F1 Experiences and Motorsport Tickets have also opened up for inquiries and information. Local vendors will begin selling tickets as soon as the organizers announce their premium packages. The starting price for the tickets should average between $100-200 onwards with the premium range priced $1000 onwards.

