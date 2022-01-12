Michael Masi removed from FIA organizational chart

Ever since the title decider at the Yas Marina circuit, Michael Masi has been under a lot of criticism for his last-lap decisions that led to Max Verstappen pipping Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 F1 Drivers Championship.

The race director was criticized after only allowing cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves before racing got back underway with the Dutchman on much fresher tires.

Following the race, criticism piled up for the Australian that led to Mercedes lodging protests which were subsequently dismissed. The team also decided to drop their official appeal.

Masi is notably absent from the organizational chart on the official FIA website which features newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Organizational Chart for the year 2022, as per the FIA Official Website

There has been talk about Hamilton's retirement. The star hasn’t spent much time in public after the 2021 season and team principal Totto Wolff thinks it's because he "lacks words."

“We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all. He won the world championship until the last lap and then everything is taken away from you from one second (to the next). The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well," Wolff said.

Michael Masi was overwhelmed, says former F1 chief

Bernie Ecclestone said several calls taken by Masi were right

Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone felt Michael Masi was probably overwhelmed with his job.

''He (Michael Masi) was in many cases overwhelmed with his job the whole season and maybe shouldn't have had it at all. But it was the right decision to let them race," Ecclestone said.

Masi had initially made the call to not allow drivers to unlap themselves before reversing his decision on lap 50 with five drivers between Hamilton and Verstappen allowed to pass the Brit. Verstappen was then able to overtake Hamilton after a daring lunge down the inside for his maiden F1 title.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan