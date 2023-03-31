Michael Masi responds to backlash from Lewis Hamilton fans

Former Formula One race director Michael Masi has responded to the backlash he received from Lewis Hamilton fans after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP debacle. The Australian lost his job after allegedly making a mess of the safety car restart at the last race of the 2021 F1 season.

Masi's decision meant that Hamilton missed out on an eighth world title victory, having almost beaten rival Max Verstappen on that fateful evening in Abu Dhabi. The Briton's fans were extremely critical of the former race director on social media, who has since left the sport.

Michael Masi appeared at the 2023 Australian GP, where he spoke to the Daily Mail about the backlash he received from Lewis Hamilton fans:

“I was a little nervous on Wednesday, when I first came in. They have their perspective and are entitled to their view. I respect any view, and it's not for me to comment on what they do or don't think. And if I am approached to have a discussion I am open to it, and always have been.”

The seven-time world champion has reportedly claimed that he will not interact with Masi should he meet him this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton unsure about copying Red Bull's sidepod design

Lewis Hamilton has expressed concern about the possibility of his team copying Red Bull's sidepod design for his W14. He fears that it might negatively impact the car's performance. Mercedes have confirmed that they will switch to a new design approach later this year, having abandoned their failed 'zeropod' concept.

Red Bull ended Mercedes' eight-year streak of constructor titles last season. The Silver Arrows have acknowledged that their subpar performance at the start of the current campaign has prompted them to abandon their previous design strategy.

Mercedes have pursued a unique 'zero-sidepod' plan, but there are rumors that they will adopt a more traditional design akin to Red Bull's, which other teams like Aston Martin have already successfully utilized. This change has allowed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso to secure two podium finishes in the first two races of the season.

Lewis Hamilton is unsure about his team taking Red Bull's sidepod design later this year, claiming the W14 might suffer even more. He told Sky Sports F1:

"People keep talking about getting the new sidepods on the car but it's not as simple as that. You put the Red Bull sidepods on our car and it won't change a thing, it literally won't change a thing, it might even go slower."

It will be interesting to see if the track at Albert Park suits Mercedes' challenger this time around. Catch the 2023 Australian GP live this weekend.

