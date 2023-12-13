“Might as well call them Red Bull Junior”: F1 fans unimpressed with AlphaTauri’s reported ‘Racing Bulls’ name change

AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister F1 team, will soon be changing the name of their team, bringing a major shift to their brand and operations. The Faenza-based team struggled quite a lot in the 2023 F1 season. They ended up in eighth place and only scored 25 points in the entire year. Hence, the authorities at Red Bull are now planning to make some important changes to the team, including its name.

According to Formu1a.uno, latest rumors suggest that AlphaTauri's new name would be 'Racing Bulls', and the team will soon officially announce it through their social media handles and official website. It is also reported that the team will get support from two huge American sponsors.

Soon after the rumored new name of Red Bull's junior team surfaced on social media platforms, many reacted to it. Most people were unimpressed by the name 'Racing Bulls'. Some suggested that the team should simply name themselves 'RedBull Junior', while others urged them to bring back Toro Rosso, AlphaTauri's former name.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans on X:

"Might as well call them Redbull junior"

"Racing Bulls. It sounds like something out of a kids show. I don’t think I could take them seriously, but maybe that’s the point."

Red Bull team boss on AlphaTauri's new name and management in F1

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently spoke about AlphaTauri's major shift in culture as they are about to announce their new name and management system. On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, when Horner was asked about the new name of the team, he declined to reveal anything and claimed that AlphaTauri themselves would announce it officially.

"Not yet; I'm sure they'll be the first to tell you when there is, but nothing...nothing yet," he said.

Furthermore, he stressed how AlphaTauri's CEO Peter Bayer and new team principal Laurent Mekies will steer the team forward in the future.

"They [AlphaTauri] have new management coming in, with Peter Bayer as CEO and Laurent Mekies as team principal. And they're both competitive guys, they are both, you know, want to compete to, you know, to move the team forward and, so it has a new drive behind it," he added.